Roswell expands park, city green spaces with 50 acre purchase

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell is expanding its park space with the announcement of a multi-million-dollar investment off Hardscrabble Road.

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson says the land purchase has been decades in the making.

“Quietly, silently, we’ve been waiting in the background for this opportunity,” Wilson told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

The City is purchasing a 24-acre tract for $7.5 million, with closing expected within 90 days of City Council approval.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

This acquisition will be combined with an adjacent 25-acre parcel already owned by the City, creating a future 49- to 50-acre park.

“Our parks and rec system is one of the best in Georgia. Honestly, we’re overwhelmed—we’re over capacity. We need more soccer fields. We need more lacrosse fields,” Wilson said.

The city told Channel 2 Action News that the newly acquired land, formerly owned by the Estate of Edwin Spruill, will become part of “The Edwin and Nelda Spruill Park,” honoring the family’s legacy and commitment to Roswell.

City officials say the next steps in the project include gathering public input and drafting design renderings. Wilson estimates the project will take about three years to complete.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group