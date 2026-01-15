Roswell City Council passes data center moratorium

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell passed an ordinance Monday blocking any approvals or applications for new data centers in the city until April.

The vote was for a temporary emergency moratorium on establishing any new data centers in Roswell until city staff review the current Unified Development Code and make recommendations on potential amendments or revisions.

The moratorium, as passed, will remain in effect until April 12 to give staff time to consider new land-use standards and zoning requirements for data centers in the city limits.

Roswell joins a growing group of municipalities in the metro Atlanta area to pass moratoriums on data centers, including in DeKalb and Troup counties, the cities of Social Circle, Atlanta and LaGrange, Coweta County and now, even a statewide effort at the Georgia 2026 legislative session.

