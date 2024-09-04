Atlanta City Council approves ban on data center construction near Belt Line

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council voted Tuesday to codify what they consider to be a data center and where they can be built.

The vote came in the form of two ordinances, the first of which defined data centers and the second which set limits on what areas are banned from having data centers.

As defined by the city’s new ordinances, data centers are “facilities engaged in the storage, management, processing, or transmission of digital data, which houses computer or network equipment, systems, servers, or appliances, and other associated components related to digital data operations.”

Going forward, data centers under that definition are not allowed to build within 2,640 feet of what they call high-capacity transit stops, and more directly banning data centers within the Beltline Overlay District.

“By prohibiting new data centers near the BeltLine and transit areas, we are taking a stand to ensure that Atlanta’s growth is balanced, sustainable, and centered on the well-being of our residents. This legislation reflects our commitment to preserving the unique character of our neighborhoods, protecting our environment, and ensuring that our city’s development prioritizes the needs of the people who live and work here,” Atlanta City Council Member Matt Westmoreland said in part.

The beltline overlay district, more commonly known as just the Atlanta Belt Line, will be a data-center-free zone, as far as construction and development.

More simply put, data centers will no longer be allowed to be built within a mile of high-capacity transit stops, or near the Atlanta BeltLine.

“Today marks a significant victory for our communities and the future of our city. We are proud to announce the passage of legislation introduced by Council member Matt Westmoreland and myself that will prohibit the development of new data centers near the Atlanta BeltLine and transit corridors,” Atlanta City Council member Jason Dozier said. “Atlanta’s data center market is one of the fastest growing in the nation. While this growth underscores Atlanta’s emergence as a major player in the data center ecosystem, it also raises serious concerns about the impact on our urban environment and essential infrastructure.”

