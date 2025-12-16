Coweta County commissioners scheduled to vote on new ordinance to establish land use guidelines

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — County commissioners in Coweta County are scheduled to vote tonight on a new ordinance aimed at establishing land use guidelines for data centers.

This comes as a moratorium on new data center construction, in effect since May, is set to expire on Wednesday.

The ordinance has been under consideration since May, when county commissioners halted all new data center construction to create specific guidelines for land usage.

The proposed regulations address key concerns related to building size, noise levels and water consumption associated with data center operations.

One of the major motivations for the ordinance is a proposal from a California-based tech company looking to build a data center campus spanning more than 300 acres between Wagers Mill Road and Welcome to Sargent Road. This potential development heightens the urgency for the county to finalize their regulations.

Since the moratorium began, community discussions have centered around the impact of data centers on local resources. Residents have raised concerns about the environmental implications, particularly regarding water use and increased traffic.

If the ordinance is approved tonight, it will provide the necessary framework for regulating future data center developments in Coweta County.

