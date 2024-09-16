Rich Homie Quan’s celebration of life to be held Tuesday

COLLEGE PARK. Ga. — The life of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan will be celebrated on Tuesday.

His family announced that a celebration of life will be held in College Park beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Additionally, there will be a public viewing from 7 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday for ticket holders only. The doors will close at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets to the celebration here.

The rapper, whose real name was Dequantes Lamar, died earlier this month at the age of 34 after his girlfriend found him unresponsive inside their southwest Atlanta home.

Beloved by millions, Rich Homie Quan gained mainstream success through trap hits, like “Type of Way,” “Flex” and “Lifestyle.” Quan was one of the biggest names in hip-hop in the mid-2010s.

The rapper’s death shocked the rap and hip-hop community not just in Atlanta but around the country.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News, the rapper’s father, Corey Lamar got emotional as he talked about the impact his son made on hip-hop, especially Atlanta’s trap music scene.

“He was a trendsetter,” said his father, who worked as his son’s manager and business partner. “I used to tell him that it’s a difference in making songs and making hits; he made hits and I know that his music will live on forever.”

