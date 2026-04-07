Police seize multiple guns and drugs after fight in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — What started out as a reported fight, ended with East Point Police arresting five people at an apartment complex located on Kenilworth Drive, and taking many drugs and guns off the streets.

Officers say when they arrived, they saw the back door of an apartment open with “indicators of a potential crime incident”.

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During the investigation, officers recovered multiple high-powered firearms and a significant amount of drugs. Police say the estimated street value of the drugs exceeds $30,000.

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Police say during this fight, several people sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries and two people were transported to the hospital.

“The East Point Police Department remains committed to proactively addressing crime and ensuring the safety and well-being of our community. We will continue working diligently to keep East Point safe,” Chief Shawn Buchanan said.

At this time, police say charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

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