Police report details events leading up to Mayor of South Fulton’s arrest

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Mayor of South Fulton is out of jail after officials say he trespassed on private property Saturday morning.

According to an incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, South Fulton police received reports of a trespasser at a home on Cascade Palmetto Highway.

When officers arrived, the homeowner told them that he received a notification on his phone around 6:52 a.m. that someone had walked onto his property.

After getting dressed, the homeowner said in the report that he watched the unknown person walk up the driveway of his home toward his lake house.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The homeowner said in the report that he got his truck and called the police when he saw the person inside his lake house.

According to the report, the homeowner told the dispatcher that he could not see what the unknown man was doing inside the lake house, so he approached cautiously.

Soon, the unknown person exited the lake house. The homeowner said in the report that he commanded the man to “stay put.”

While still on the phone with the dispatcher, the report said the homeowner yelled the command again as the man began to walk away.

In response to the command, being yelled at a second time, the homeowner said in the report that the man yelled back, “Do you know who the f**k I am? I’m the Mayor, and I’ll wait for my police to get here and see what happens then.”

When police arrived, they identified the man as South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the report, Kamau told police he was on his way to the dog park when he decided to stop and look at the house.

Kamau said in the report that the home on Cascade Palmetto Highway is his dream home and that he would like to purchase the property.

He told police he knew he was trespassing on the homeowner’s property.

According to Kamau’s account in the report, when he was walking out of the lake house, the homeowner stated, “No motherf***ker, you stay right there.”

Kamau said in the report that he tried to introduce himself, but the homeowner cocked his weapon and said, “If you take another step, I’m going to shoot you,” to which Kamau responded, “Are you going to shoot me while I’m walking away?”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Kamau said in the report that he then told the homeowner who he was and apologized.

Kamau was charged with criminal trespass and first-degree burglary and booked in the Fulton County Jail with a $11,000 bond. He was released later that day.

WSB Tonight’s Larry Spruill was at the jail Saturday night when Kamau was released.

“I do want to thank South Fulton Police and the staff and officers at Rice Street for courteous and professional service throughout the day today,” Kamau told Spruill.

The city released the following statement to WSB Tonight:

“The city of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment. As the investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

South Fulton mayor arrested, charged with criminal trespass and first-degree burglary Mayor Khalid Kamau was taken into custody on Saturday, later being released from custody around 8 p.m. after receiving an $11,000 bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group