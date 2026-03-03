Person of interest wanted in connection with human trafficking probe at Sandy Springs spas

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman they want to question in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

The Sandy Springs Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Christina Chi Ling Han, also known as ‘Sandy.’ Detectives say they would like to speak with her as part of an active investigation involving allegations of human trafficking and illicit sexual activity at two Roswell Road businesses.

Authorities identified the businesses as Jade Spa, located at 8599 Roswell Road, and Massage Springs, located at 6309 Roswell Road.

Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing. Detectives continue to follow leads connected to the broader case, including previous matters involving individuals such as Stephen Scott, also known as ‘AtlantaFunGuy.’

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Han’s whereabouts to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6900.

To report suspected human trafficking nationwide, authorities say you can contact the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s ICE Tip Line at 866-347-2423, which is available 24 hours a day.

You can also reach the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BEFREE” to 233733 for confidential assistance.

Anyone who believes someone is in immediate danger should call 911.

