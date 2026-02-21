Undercover investigator details what led to massage parlor raids

An undercover officer said he only needed to go inside two Sandy Springs massage parlors one time each to verify crimes were being committed there.

He said at Pileo Therapy, days before a police raid there Thursday, a manager led him to a room and offered him a bath which he declined. He told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne he found out something dirty was going on after she ushered in a woman in revealing lingerie.

“I think this crime opens up a lot of avenues for human trafficking. I think that this is a crime that the society doesn’t necessarily take seriously, but it has serious effects on our community,” he said.

Pearl Massages also was raided by police Thursday. The investigator said a woman there also made an overt sexual act during a massage.

“I asked her was it extra? She then kind of giggled and then of course I declined,” he said.

His work helped lead to search warrants executed at both as part of investigations focusing on prostitution and the victimization of women it often brings, and to find out if human trafficking is occurring.

Winne was with police when they raided the establishments. Women who were taken into custody denied sex acts were being committed.

The women taken into custody are charged with city ordinance violations, but charges can be upgraded and additional arrests made as the investigation proceeds.

