Parents critical of DA’s proposal in case against Roswell daycare teachers accused of abuse

ROSWELL, Ga. — Parents of victims of alleged abuse at a Roswell daycare wanted an in-person meeting with the district attorney’s office.

This is after learning last week via email that three daycare teachers, who once faced felony charges, including first-degree cruelty to children charges, can now do what’s called pretrial diversion instead of going to trial.

“Irate, I mean, it just... I would say, first of all, shocked. I mean, it blew our mind,” Lynsey Atkinson said.

That was the reaction of parents of victims of alleged abuse inside a Roswell daycare caught on video in 2022. New video shows rough handling of 2- and 3-year-olds.

Roswell daycare cruelty Investigators said video evidence showed "pulling, shoving and hitting children" by the teachers.

“He was 100-percent targeted,” Lynsey Atkinson said.

This is the first time parents Lynsey and Ryan Atkinson have spoken out about the treatment of their son.

“He came home with a lot of bruises, bumps,” Lynsey Atkinson said.

After viewing video from a two-week span, police arrested three teachers: Lulu Almouslli, Soriana Briceno and Zeina Alostwani.

A report from state investigators said, “During review of video footage, there were multiple occurrences when staff members were observed pulling, pushing, shoving and hitting children in care.”

“I mean it’s rage. … It’s hard for me to imagine,” Lynsey Atkinson said.

The Atkinsons and other parents say they just know its even harder to imagine that prosecutors with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office will no longer pursue charges against all three teachers.

And the email gave no reason: “…multiple people reviewed the evidence, the facts, the indictment, and considered your opinions on the matter and the decision to offer pre-trial diversion was made.”

According to Fulton County’s website, pretrial diversion is an alternative for low-level offenders and non-violent offenses.

“It’s community service. It’s a fine and nothing on their record. And the scariest thing is these women could walk into a daycare tomorrow and get a job if they wanted … if this all goes through,” Lynsey Atkinson said.

Parents of the toddlers involved never thought it would apply to felony charges for alleged physical abuse of children and want a trial and accountability.

“The justice system is failing us … not just failing us, but failing the community,” Lynsey Atkinson said.

Gehlbach reached out to the DA’s office, but they said they couldn’t comment since the case is still open.

The parents all signed and sent a letter to District Attorney Fani Willis and to the judge.

Channel 2 Action News will let you know what comes of their meeting with prosecutors.

