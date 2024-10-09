One of Fulton County’s most wanted fugitives arrested after being on the run since 2019

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested.

Ramon Robinson was arrested by the department’s fugitive unit after being on the run since 2019.

Robinson is indicted on eight charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to children, criminal damage to property, and battery.

Deputies tracked him down and arrested him at an extended stay hotel on Tara Boulevard in Clayton County on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Deputies said Robinson came home intoxicated from a club one night and choked, punched, and headbutted his girlfriend.

They said he then pointed a handgun at her face and threatened to shoot her in front of her six-year-old child.

He was indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury on Sept. 24, 2019.

