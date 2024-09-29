Fulton deputies looking for man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to children

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a wanted man.
Ramon Robinson, 41, has been indicted on eight different charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to children, and battery.
Robinson is five feet, six inches tall, weighs about 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information about his location, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text “CSA” and the tip to #274637.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of Robinson.
