Man injured in shooting, police tape off Dollar General store parking lot

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they shooting occurred in the area of 3509 Martin Luther King Junior Drive in Northwest Atlanta. The address corresponds with a Dollar General store.

Photos shared by Channel 2 Action News viewers show crime scene tape around the parking lot.

APD officials says a man was shot in the area of the store, but say he is alert, conscious and breathing.

Police did not specify if a suspect was on the run or in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

