Off-duty Fulton County deputy’s gun stolen after fight with robbers

ATLANTA — An off-duty Fulton County deputy’s gun is missing after police say the deputy was robbed during a snatch theft.
The robbery happened at 906 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW on Wednesday night, according to Atlanta police.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators say the deputy, who was off-duty, got into a fight with several people. The group “forcefully” grabbed the deputy’s gun and took off.
Police said no one was injured. No description of the suspects has been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
- One of Fulton County’s most wanted: Dangerous gang member Kordale Miliam on the run
- Apalachee school shooting: Victim issues no contact order for Colt Gray, Colin Gray
- EXCLUSIVE: DeKalb Co. woman who quit job over Diddy allegations speaks out
IN OTHER NEWS
©2024 Cox Media Group