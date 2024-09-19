Off-duty Fulton County deputy’s gun stolen after fight with robbers

ATLANTA — An off-duty Fulton County deputy’s gun is missing after police say the deputy was robbed during a snatch theft.

The robbery happened at 906 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW on Wednesday night, according to Atlanta police.

Investigators say the deputy, who was off-duty, got into a fight with several people. The group “forcefully” grabbed the deputy’s gun and took off.

Police said no one was injured. No description of the suspects has been released.

