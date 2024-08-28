Multiple metro Atlanta homes, apartments raided as police bust alleged human trafficking operation

ROSWELL, Ga. — Three people were arrested in connection to an alleged human trafficking operation in metro Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last Thursday, Roswell police along with other neighboring police departments, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security conducted search warrants at the following apartments and homes:

1006 Applegate Dr., Roswell

900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta

6890 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Sandy Springs

1050 Hammond Dr., Sandy Springs

1105 Mount Vernon Hwy NE, Sandy Springs

4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee

2037 Weems Rd., Tucker

According to Roswell police, the warrants stem from an investigation that began in March of this year. Investigators were looking into the solicitation of prostitution in Roswell. Detectives learned suspects were providing illicit massage or prostitution out of some Roswell apartments and throughout the Metro Atlanta area.

Police arrested Jeannot Joseph, age 39, of Roswell, Qin Zhen, age 48, of Sandy Springs, and Jinpei Li, age 72, of Norcross.

The suspects were charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and labor trafficking.

TRENDING STORIES:

RPD said while conducting the search warrants, one victim was identified, adding to the two victims who were found earlier this year as part of the same investigation.

Roswell police executed a similar operation in September 2023, resulting in several arrests and more than 50 trafficking victims rescued.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“This is more than just a victory for law enforcement; it is a significant step forward in our ongoing fight to protect the vulnerable and bring justice to those who exploit them. Human trafficking is taking place in our communities, and we are committed to putting an end to it,” Roswell Chief of Police James Conroy said.

The investigation is ongoing, with more charges and arrests anticipated. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Fields via email, or 770-640-4455. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or submitting a tip online.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia State University earns $185 million in research grant funds for 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group