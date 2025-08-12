Metro-based UPS, Teamsters reach agreement ahead of potential strike in 7 states, including Georgia

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs-based United Parcel Service agreed to settle grievances and provide a first contract for newly organized workers after facing a strike threat from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters across seven states.

The Teamsters were preparing to initiate picket lines early Tuesday morning at UPS’s largest air hub, Worldport in Louisville, Ky., and extend them to California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Ohio if UPS did not comply with their demands.

“The Teamsters have lost all patience with UPS’s ongoing attacks on our members’ rights and our contracts. The gloves are off,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement.

In Louisville, the strike threat led UPS to resolve grievances affecting workers at Worldport’s Aircraft Maintenance Distribution Center, according to the union.

Teamsters Local 89 members will now handle all originally assigned work along with Teamsters Local 2727, under a settlement agreement reached late Monday night, the organization said.

The Teamsters said in Chicago, Local 705 secured a first contract for administrative and specialist workers, elevating them to earn the top wage rate for their respective job duties.

UPS also agreed to settle outstanding grievances regarding seniority issues and workplace safety at Teamsters Local 20 in Toledo and Teamsters Local 455 in Denver, according to the union.

Despite the settlements, union representatives said UPS has not met its obligation to provide air-conditioned vehicles, create required full-time positions, and has not paid penalty wages for overworking drivers.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to UPS for comment.

