CDC attack updates: GBI to hold news conference at 10 a.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will hold a news conference Tuesday regarding Friday’s shooting that targeted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials will speak at 10 a.m. at GBI headquarters in DeKalb County. The GBI will be joined by leaders from Atlanta police, DeKalb police, Emory University police, the FBI and US Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC.

The GBI did not say what updates will be discussed. Channel 2 Action News will have crews at the news conference and bring you live coverage on the WSB Now stream.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the investigation since the shooting happened Friday afternoon.

Investigators said Patrick Joseph White, a 30-year-old from Cobb County, opened fire on the CDC headquarters. The active shooter call placed the CDC campus and nearby Emory University campus on lockdown.

White shot DeKalb police Officer David Rose, who was responding to the scene. Rose later died at the hospital. He leaves behind a pregnant wife and his young children. Funeral arrangements are pending.

On Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. Monday, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell obtained the 911 call White’s father made the day of the shooting.

During the call to Cobb County 911, White’s father said he was worried his son might’ve been involved in the shooting.

“I’m very worried that, ugh, he might’ve been involved in this shooting today. I can’t get any information from anybody. I’ve called the DeKalb County 911 number three times and left detailed information. I just, I don’t know if he was involved. I need some help,” White’s father said.

Law enforcement sources told The Associated Press and ABC News that White had blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for making him sick. The GBI, which is leading the investigation, has not commented on a potential motive. Agents have not confirmed any photos of the suspect.

