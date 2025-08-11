Workers drop disabled father multiple times at Fayetteville nursing home, family says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family is demanding answers after they say workers at a nursing home in Fayetteville dropped their disabled loved one on the floor multiple times, and it was all caught on video.

The family reached out to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln, who learned that’s not the only concern they have.

After learning about the fall, they say their father was left at an emergency room and then refused reentry into the nursing facility where he was staying.

Desiree Miller says she and her sisters can’t stomach how their 72-year-old father, Marvin Maxey, was treated.

“It was hard to watch,” daughter Contressia Maxey said.

“I hope that the people are fired,” daughter Timetta Shipman said.

“It hurt me to my core,” Miller said.

On July 15, a hidden camera in Marvin Maxey’s room at the Fayetteville Center for Nursing and Healing captured two workers dropping him on the floor after he fell out of bed.

“When they were laughing and dropping him, that was heartbreaking for me,” Miller said.

The father was there recovering from a dislocated shoulder and other health issues stemming from a stroke.

“After that fall, nothing was done,” Miller said.

His daughters say he was moved to another room, where he later fell again.

“When my sister saw the pads around the bed, she asked my dad, ‘Dad, did you fall again?’” Miller said.

Days later, after they demanded better safety, they say he was dropped off at an ER.

“He didn’t even know why he was there,” Miller said.

When he was discharged, workers refused to let him back inside.

“They met him at the door and said he doesn’t have a room anymore,” Miller said.

Maxey’s family says they believe he was a victim of nursing home dumping — an involuntary discharge where residents are abruptly sent to an ER and later told they can’t return. Georgia law prohibits involuntary transfers in non-emergent situations. Facilities must give residents 30 days’ notice before a transfer.

“We got the notice on the 28th, and on the 31st, he was out of the door,” Miller said.

The facility sent the following statement:

“At Fayetteville Center for Nursing & Healing, we are committed to providing quality care and take all concerns and allegations seriously. We have been in ongoing communication with the family regarding this matter. While HIPAA protections prevent us from sharing specific medical details, please know that upon receiving the family’s recent allegations, we promptly initiated a thorough investigation in accordance with all applicable regulations and facility policy. We remain steadfast in our mission to heal with heart.”

“I just don’t want this to happen to nobody else’s parent,” Miller said.

Marvin Maxey’s family has since placed him in another facility in Clayton County. They say they are considering legal action.

