Fayette County neighbors say stopping power poles is like ‘fighting evil’

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Homeowners in a Fayette County neighborhood are raising concerns over nearly 200-foot Georgia Power poles that tower over their homes.

The power poles have been installed along Graves Road and New Hope Road as part of Georgia Power’s project to expand transmission lines to support the nearby Quality Technology Services data center, one of the largest in the nation.

“I feel like I’m fighting evil,” said homeowner Diana Dietz. “No one is going to want to buy their home with a big ole power pole in front of it.”

Residents told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that they were informed that power lines were coming, but many were surprised by how close they were to their homes.

Some homeowners have decided to sell their properties, citing the visual impact and potential decrease in home value.

Dietz said Georgia Power purchased and demolished a nearby property for more than $1 million, initially indicating a substation would be built far from homes.

However, plans changed, and the substation is now set to be built next door.

“We only found out last week they’re putting a second set in there. Now, there’s going to be three,” Dietz said.

Georgia Power has stated that it began seeking easement rights from homeowners last year and involved experts to determine the best route for the new lines.

The project continues to be a point of contention for Fayette County residents, with only a few agreeing to sell their properties to Georgia Power.

The company has not provided a timeline for the project’s completion.

