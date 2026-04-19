Metro Atlanta home burns in early Friday blaze

ALPHARETTA — The Alpharetta Fire Department said a home that was undergoing renovations in the city burned early on Friday morning.

The fire department said a house off of Tuxford Drive was found with heavy fire conditions coming from the garage and area above it.

Fire crews “went to work aggressively attacking the fire” as backup crews arrived.

Other units at the scene searched the home to make sure it was empty while helping put the flames out.

The fire department said that due to ongoing renovations and a partial floor collapse, accessing the fire to put it out was difficult. But crews were able to get control of the fire, and no one was injured.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group