Tree falls on power lines in metro Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — A tree in a Midtown Atlanta neighborhood fell on power lines Sunday morning.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer was at the scene, where the tree had visibly fallen across multiple power lines, causing a local outage.

According to the Georgia Power outage map, about 44 households are currently affected, as of 10 a.m.

“Emergency repairs required an outage. We are working to restore power as quickly as possible‚” the map’s notice says.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the tree fell or how soon it would be removed.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Georgia Power for more information.

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