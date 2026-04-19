2 detained after man runs through metro Atlanta neighborhood with rifle

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A mass of Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Georgia State Patrol officers are out in a neighborhood near East Coweta High School.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer is there, where GSP said they are supporting the sheriff’s office in a search for someone in the area.

In a from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, officials said the incident started Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies on patrol went to part of Sandstone Drive after receiving multiple reports of someone running through the neighborhood while armed.

Soon after arriving, deputies found and detained an uncooperative individual who had a rifle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After learning the person lived nearby, deputies went to the house and found a second person, who told them there may be dead people inside the home.

No victims were found in the home, or evidence of someone being hit by gunfire, but multiple bullet holes were visible through the home.

The sheriff’s office said some holes appeared to show where bullets exited the building toward other nearby homes.

TRENDING STORIES:

While searching the house, deputies found narcotics and alcohol and both people they spoke to “displayed signs of impairment.”

At this time, the sheriff’s office has both people detained and the Criminal Investigations Unit is working the scene now.

Troopers told Channel 2 Action News at the scene that they were there to provide ground and air support to the sheriff’s office. A helicopter was seen circling above as deputies worked to determine what the situation was.

Crime scene tape and multiple sheriff’s office vehicles were visible at the scene.

During the investigation, deputies heard additional gunfire nearby and requested a drone, K-9 unit and helicopter to assist in searching the area.

“At this time, the gunfire is believed to be unrelated to the original incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about who the people detained were and what charges they might be facing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group