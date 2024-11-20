Mayor, parents fight to keep East Point elementary schools open

EAST POINT, Ga. — Parklane Elementary School in East Point is one of two neighborhood elementary schools that the Fulton County district has slated for potential closure.

But, Channel 2′s Lori Wilson learned that East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham and a group of passionate parents are asking the district to reconsider.

Parklane Elementary School parents say a neighborhood school in East Point has been fertile ground for their children, to grow as learners and members of a community.

In September, mothers Gabriella Mooney and Bernadette Naro learned theirs was one of the two schools Fulton County planned to close because of low enrollment and a deteriorating building.

“Why us? Why now? Why this rushed time frame,” Naro asked. When we toured Parklane, I was wowed. I thought the websites could not do this place justice.”

Mayor Ingraham agrees.

“Whenever I attend an event at Parklane, it is packed,” Ingraham said.

The mayor and parents say Parklane is special, not just in its location and small size but in the specialized services it provides for students with autism, and students with special needs.

“When you take into account that we house one of Fulton County’s homeless liaison offices in our room, we are doing creative holistic care,” Naro said.

Parklane parents Wilson spoke with say they are not going to accept the proposed redistricting quietly. They will fight for Parklane to stay open. They will fight for parents who have to work more than one job and need their kids close.

For those for whom transportation is a barrier, the idea of possible closure is already weighing heavy a burden. Parents say the little ones shouldn’t have to bear it.

“That has been one of the hardest things to explain to my six-year-old child,” Naro said. It’s right around the corner and I can’t tell you where you’re going to school. I can’t tell you if your friends will be there. I can’t tell you if your teachers will be there.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the school district and they stated, “No decisions have been made yet, but community feedback is critical.”

There will be more meetings where the public can share their opinion. The next meeting is Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at Tri-Cities High School.

The board won’t make its final recommendation until January.

