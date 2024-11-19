‘Very scary:’ Neighbors don’t feel safe after man committed lewd act in front of their DeKalb homes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman says a man going around exposing himself at an apartment complex did the same thing to her six months ago. Now, DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones went to the Belle Vista Apartments on Camellia Lane and spoke to a tenant who encountered the man. He also spoke to a woman who looked at her doorbell video camera and noticed him in front of her door performing a lewd act.

“That didn’t sit right with me,” she said. We are not identifying the tenants because of the sensitive nature of this story.

The woman says she saw this man exposed and pleasuring himself in front of her unit. She says it happened around five that evening, which was troubling to her.

“Anyone that’s that comfortable doing that in the daytime. I feel like they wouldn’t have a problem grabbing a child,” the woman said.

She says the man was focused on her neighbor’s unit, and thought he evaded her doorbell camera.

“I don’t think he even paid attention to my camera right there,” the woman said.

Jones spoke by phone with the neighbor whose unit the man was focused on. That neighbor said he was the same man who performed the same lewd act in front of her back in June.

“It was very disturbing. Very scary. Weird and disheartening,” she said.

She thinks the man came back looking for her.

“It was strategic how he came up the stairs. He didn’t come up the front breezeway.”

Police say the same man performed the same lewd act in front of another woman’s apartment back in June.

“Very scary,” said the woman whose doorbell camera recorded the lewd act. She thinks he is a threat to the community. She wants the police to locate him as soon as possible.

“I hope he gets the help he needs because apparently something is wrong.”

Police say they’ve canvassed the complex looking for other videos of him but weren’t successful. They are asking anyone who has any information about the man to contact them. You can call DeKalb’s Special Victim Unit at 770-724-7710. You can also submit a tip anonymously through the DKPD app or by texting the keyword “DKPD” and your tip to 847-411.

