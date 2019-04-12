Suspect accused of firing at SWAT officers back on streets; neighbors on edge

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A decision to release a man from jail who is accused of shooting at SWAT officers is drawing outrage, but the Fulton County district attorney is defending the decision.
Kennenth Gilbert was arrested last month for allegedly firing at officers as they attempted to get him to lower his gun.
"You don't have a gun and open fire on SWAT officers if you're not dangerous. They're dangerous," one neighbor said.
