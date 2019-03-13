  • BREAKING: Police activity shuts down busy Atlanta road

    ATLANTA - Triple Team Traffic says Moreland Avenue near Interstate 20 has been shut down because of police activity. 

    A picture from Department of Transportation cameras shows police officers blocking off streets and diverting traffic. 

    News Chopper 2 flew over the scene, where a police line was blocking Moreland Avenue for at least a block as officers investigate. 

    Channel 2's Tom Regan is headed to the sceen to gather more information. 

    We are working to learn more details about the police activity going on in that area. 

