BREAKING: Police activity shuts down busy Atlanta road

ATLANTA - Triple Team Traffic says Moreland Avenue near Interstate 20 has been shut down because of police activity.
A picture from Department of Transportation cameras shows police officers blocking off streets and diverting traffic.
News Chopper 2 flew over the scene, where a police line was blocking Moreland Avenue for at least a block as officers investigate.
Channel 2's Tom Regan is headed to the sceen to gather more information.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Fulton Co.; Police Activity: Moreland Ave/nb/sb at I-20; Lanes are Blocked; Police are directing traffic; Avoid; https://t.co/eofu77sBVH; #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/CxKp8lTLVD— WSB Radio (@wsbradio) March 13, 2019
We are working to learn more details about the police activity going on in that area.
BREAKING: Polive investigation has Moreland Ave blocked north of I-20 b/t Memorial and Merlin. Be sure you’re following @wsbtv for updates. pic.twitter.com/CDRhkX8YT4— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) March 13, 2019
