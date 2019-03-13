Man holding gun to wife's head shot, killed by Cherokee County deputy

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man was shot and killed by a Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night when he refused to put down a gun pointed at his estranged wife’s head, authorities said.
The man, who was not identified, was dead at the scene, sheriff’s spokesman Jay Baker said.
His wife was taken to Northside Hospital Cherokee to be treated for injuries to her head.
We’re talking to authorities about their history responding to the home, and how the shooting unfolded, for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Lori Loughlin expected to turn herself in after alleged college admission scheme
- GBI arrests former North Georgia detention officer on rape charges
- Father says daughter got in crash and everything was fine until help arrived
Neighbors called 911 around 8:15 p.m. to report a domestic dispute at a mobile home on Hancock Mountain Trail in northern Cherokee.
[INTERACTIVE MAP: Shootings involving Georgia law enforcement for 2019]
When the first deputy arrived, he saw the man holding the gun on the woman through an open door, Baker said.
This article was written by Chelsea Prince with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}