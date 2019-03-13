Father says daughter got in crash and everything was fine until help arrived

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County man told Channel 2 Action News that a towing company billed him more than $1,000 for a tow after a rear-end wreck involving his daughter's car last Saturday.
Reggie Smith told Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman that his daughter's car only had minor damage and was drivable, but it was leaking radiator fluid, so he wanted to have it towed.
Smith said the Henry County officer at the scene offered to call Bulldog Towing, one of the county's towing companies, which the officer said would get there quickly.
Little did Smith know, the bill -- which his insurance company will ultimately cover -- turned out to be for over $1,000.
"It's not like he had to drag it out of a ditch or if it was flipped over in the middle of the street or anything," Smith said.
