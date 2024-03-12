Man stole Xanax from metro Atlanta Kroger at knifepoint two days in a row, police say

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek police say a man tried to steal Xanax pills from a Kroger pharmacy at knifepoint after coming in for what he said was a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointment. He tried to rob the same pharmacy two days in a row, according to police.

According to the Johns Creek Police Department, Steven Albert went to the Kroger on State Bridge Road around 2:35 p.m. on March 6.

Albert gave the pharmacy employee his name and date of birth and “was accepted for the vaccination,” but once he was in the vaccination room, alone with the employee, he passed her a note saying he had a knife and demanding Xanax pills, police said

The employee gave Albert a bottle with five Xanax pills in it and he left, then the employee called the police to report the robbery.

The next day, Albert came back to the same Kroger and employees called the police after a pharmacy technician recognized him from the day before.

Police said Albert attempted to demand Xanax again, this time using his phone, and that the pharmacy technician gave him six pills of Xanax before calling members of law enforcement.

Officers were able to find and apprehend Albert near the Bridge Park Animal Hospital, also on State Bridge Road. When detectives arrived, Albert was arrested for two counts of robbery by intimidation and was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

