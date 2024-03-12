Woman escapes Atlanta City Jail custody at Grady hospital, police say

ATLANTA — A woman has escaped custody while at Grady Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

Atlanta police say they were called to assist Atlanta City Jail staff at the hospital in response to an escaped inmate.

She is described only as wearing a hospital gown.

Police say they are currently in the area searching for her.

The suspect’s identity and what she was in custody for has not been released.

Police have not released details on how she escaped.

