Man shot near Atlantic Station, police investigation underway

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting near Atlantic Station that left a man injured.
Atlanta police said they were called out to the 300 block of 17th Street NW near Atlantic Station about a person shot.
They arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot.
Police said he was shot in the foot.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said 17th Street was shut down but the road is now open.
It it unclear what led up to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
