Man accused of killing his grandmother arrested in North Carolina, Clayton County sheriff says

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A Clayton County man has been arrested in North Carolina after allegedly murdering his grandmother, Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen says.

Deputies performed a wellness check at a residence on Clearview Circle in Riverdale on Thursday. When they arrived, they found an elderly woman who had injuries to her face, neck and body, officials said.

Takeem Rshaad Moore, 33, the grandson of the victim was identified as the suspect in her death, CCSO officials say.

After enlisting the help of the U.S. Marshals and the Bencome County Sheriff’s Office, Moore was arrested in Bencome, North Carolina.

Moore, deputies say is being held at the Bencome County Jail, on no bond, pending his extradition back to Clayton County.

He is being charged with malice murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault family violence charges.

