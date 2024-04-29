16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the head in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving a 16-year-old victim.
On Sunday night, police were called out to Oak Knoll Terrace Southeast about a person shot.
They arrived at the scene where a 16-year-old boy had been shot in the head.
Police said the victim ran into a friend’s house and said he was shot in the cheek.
He was not alert or conscious but he was breathing.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
There are no details on what led to the shooting and at this time police do not have a suspect.
APD said due to the victim’s condition he was unable to provide a statement on what happened.
The investigation is ongoing.
