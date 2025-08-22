LifeLine Animal Project kicks off free adoption event

LifeLine Animal Project, the nonprofit that handles animal shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties, is holding a four-day free adoption event.

The “Clear the Shelters” adoption event started Friday and continues through Monday, with fees waived for adoptions at their three shelter locations.

All animals adopted from LifeLine will have their vaccinations, be microchipped and be spayed or neutered at no cost to the adopters, according to the organization.

“Housing issues and financial concerns often lead to animal surrenders,” LifeLine spokesperson Tiki Artist said in a statement. “When you adopt from one of our shelters, you give an animal a second chance at life and help other pets in need by ensuring they have a place to land when their owners face difficult decisions.”

Here’s where to go for the free adoption events at all LifeLine locations:

Fulton County Animal Services – 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd NW

DeKalb County Animal Services – 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

LifeLine Community Animal Center – 3180 Presidential Drive

You can see what animals are available for adoption online.

