Judge blocks Fulton County DA from intervening in attorney fees case brought by Trump

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled Monday to block intervention by District Attorney Fani Willis in the legal battle over paying attorneys fees related to the indictment of President Donald Trump.

The president, some of his co-defendants and their attorneys are in the midst of seeking more than $16 million, collectively, in legal fee recovery due to the dismissal of the indictment.

In her role as DA, Willis was seeking to prevent the payment of the $16 million citing, among other reasons, how it would impact the office’s budget and subsequent ability to perform its duties.

However, Judge McAfee ruled against Willis’ involvement in this portion of the case, citing his own previous rulings that removed her as prosecutor in the legal fight.

Responding to the decision, Attorney Steve Sadow, who represented the president, described the decision as proper.

“Judge McAfee has properly denied DA Willis’ motion to intervene in POTUS’ action for reimbursement of attorney fees because her disqualification for improper conduct bars Willis and her office from any further participation in this dismissed, lawfare case,” Sadow said.

McAfee ruled to have each hearing for potential awarding of legal fees to be handled individually.

In response to the lawsuit, a DA’s office spokesman said “We believe hte decision is wrong and we have already filed a notice of appeal.”

