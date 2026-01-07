President Trump files motion demanding $6.2 million in back legal fees over Georgia case

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump has filed a motion in Fulton County Superior Court asking to be reimbursed for more than $6.2 million in attorneys’ fees from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Prosecutor Pete Skandalakis announced in November that he would not pursue charges against the president or more than a dozen of his allies.

Skandalakis, who heads the state’s non-partisan Prosecuting Attorneys Council, took charge of the case on Nov. 14.

Willis was removed from the case after a romantic relationship with her special prosecutor was revealed.

Under a Georgia law passed just last year, and tailored specifically for this election interference case, Trump can demand the county repay all his legal fees once Willis was dismissed from the case.

Other election interference defendants have already filed to have their legal fees reimbursed, too.

In a statement, Trump’s Georgia attorney Steve Sadow said: “In accordance with Georgia law, President Trump has moved the Court to award reasonable attorney fees and costs incurred in his defense of the politically motivated, and now rightfully dismissed case brought by disqualified Fani Willis.”

