Hydrant flush reason for ‘temporary presence of brown water’ in part of Fairburn

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Residents in Fairburn may have noticed the water from their sinks was an odd color on Wednesday morning.

According to city officials, this is due to a monthslong process called hydrant flushing, which the fire department is undertaking from April 1 to June 30.

The city said the flushing process may have caused a temporary presence of brown water in certain parts of the city.

The process is meant to remove sediments and other materials from the mainline, helping to see if there are weaknesses in the water system and if the waterflow is good enough for fire flow, when needed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Here is a list of answers to some frequently asked questions, provided by the City of Fairburn:

Why is hydrant flushing necessary?

It enhances water quality by removing sediments from inside the mainline and flushing them out through the hydrant; identifies malfunctions of the hydrant and related valves; helps determine weaknesses in the water distribution system; identifies inadequate water volumes and pressures in the mainlines and helps determines fire flow adequacy.

What should I do when City crews are flushing hydrants in my area?

Mainly, avoid using the dishwasher, washing machine; don’t turn on the faucets (hot or cold); wait until the operation is completed.

If you are driving in the work zone, please drive carefully.

Why does my water look rusty or cloudy after hydrant flushing?

When a hydrant is opened, the water in the main line flows out at a high velocity. This creates a scouring action in the pipe and dislodges fine sediment particles that have accumulated in the pipe. The fine sediment mixes with the water, turning the water into a cloudy or rusty brown color. This mixture is discharged out of the hydrant. There is no health hazard associated with the discolored water. Remember, after the hydrant flushing operation, let your water clear a few hours before you use it.

Who do I call for more information?

For additional information about water quality, please call Customer Service, (770) 969-3481.

What should I do after the flushing?

If the tap water is used during flushing, it could come out full of sediment and discoloration. If you encounter discolored water, shut the water off and wait several minutes. After waiting, check the clarity by running cold water for a few minutes allowing new water to work its way into your pipes. If not, wait a few more minutes and check again. In some cases, you may experience slight discoloration for a few hours. This discoloration only affects the appearance of the water; it does not affect the taste or water quality.

What should I do if my water pressure or volume seems low after flushing?

Check your faucet and washer screens for trapped debris.

Why does the water look rust colored after hydrant flushing?

When a hydrant is opened, there will always be temporary incidences of discolored water containing fine sediment particles. There is no health hazard associated with discolored water. Allow a few hours for discoloration to dissipate. To verify the water has settled, allow your cold water tap to run for a few minutes. If the discoloration persists for more than twenty-four (24) hours, please contact Customer Service.

Is it OK to drink sediment-laden or discolored water during temporary disturbance events?

It is recommended that water users wait until the water has cleared before using it for potable purposes.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group