Hillcrest community official under construction in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Construction is officially underway in Sandy Springs at what will be the Hillcrest community.

Channel 2 Action News reported previously when the Sandy Springs United Methodist Church sold the recreation campus to the Trammell Crow Company’s High Street Residential to build a mixed-use luxury community.

Working with Third & Urban Trammell Crow said in June that the new community would have 362 premium apartments, 30 luxury for-rent townhomes and more than 18,000 square feet of retail space with an integrated greenspace plaza.

Developers confirmed Tuesday that construction had started.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For Sandy Springs UMC, selling their south campus helped pave the way for a demolition of the north campus church and a larger reconstruction project at the main campus.

“We appreciate this opportunity to work with HSR and the City of Sandy Springs,” Rev. Kate Floyd said at the time. “The proceeds from our property sale to HSR will go to support our mission. We envision that our new, redeveloped campus will be integral to a vibrant city center and a welcome addition to the community.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The proceeds from the sale are being used to pay for main campus improvements, according to church officials.

In September, Sandy Springs UMC announced they’d be moving the congregation to hold services at the Sandy Springs Abernathy Arts Center and would deconsecrate the chapel in October ahead of demolition.

“Hillcrest offers a unique opportunity to create a premier mixed-use destination, elevating Sandy Springs and the City Springs area as one of the top places to live, dine, and play,” Scott Kirchhoff, Principal at HSR, said in June. “Through our partnership with Sandy Springs United Methodist Church and the City of Sandy Springs’ commitment to adding over 100 public parking spaces, this project will deliver exceptional housing, vibrant restaurants, and meaningful community spaces—supporting the church’s future and advancing the city’s vision for a dynamic urban core.”

Developers said they expect the new community to be complete in 2027 and will be located next to the City Springs district.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group