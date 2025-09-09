Sandy Springs UMC to demolish main campus for redevelopment

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs United Methodist Church will deconsecrate their main campus and demolish it in October to pave the way for redevelopment and rebuilding.

The move follows the sale of the Sandy Springs UMC South Campus, which was sold to be redeveloped into a mixed-use living and community retail space.

In June, Channel 2 Action News reported the sale was moving forward and plans had been released for the new development’s future.

Sandy Springs UMC said the South Campus sale officially went through on Aug. 1, and the North Campus will be demolished for a full redevelopment.

“As shared with the congregation last month, we plan to move forward with the demolition of the North Campus this fall and relocate to a temporary space,” the church said in a statement. “On Sunday, Oct. 5, we will hold a special deconsecration service in the sanctuary. In the United Methodist Church, this liturgy honors the sacred memories within the space while releasing it for new use.”

During the redevelopment and construction process, Sandy Springs UMC will hold services and Sunday school at the Abernathy Arts Center, beginning Oct. 12.

