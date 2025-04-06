Fulton County Schools’ newest police officers specialize in sniffing out weapons

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools’ newest police officers are on the beat.

Three Labrador Retrievers have been trained to sniff out firearms.

“We’ve got Delilah, Ducky, and Ernie. Those are our three dogs, and everybody across the district seems to know the dogs’ name now,” Chief Mark Sulborski with Fulton County Schools told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

The school system has its own K-9 unit for the first time.

This week, one of the new officers did a meet and greet with students at Mimosa Elementary School in Roswell.

K-9 Ernie and his new partners are firearms detection dogs, able to sniff out gunpowder or gun oils.

They’ll spend a lot of time in the county’s high schools.

“He is constantly wanting to work. That’s why he’s whining. He wants to go. Gotta go! It’s a pretty cool job,” Sulborski said.

Ernie’s job is serious business, but he remains friendly and open to receiving petting from students.

“Since we introduced the dogs and put them into service, everybody wants them to come in their school and pay a visit. It’s kinda funny. They’ll know the name of the dogs before they’ll know any of our names!” Sulborski said.

It takes up to eight months to train a firearm detection dog.

