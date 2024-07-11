Fulton County School Board proposes 3.67% property tax increase

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Education announced they’re looking to increase property taxes by 3.67% for homeowners.

According to the board, the board of tax assessors is required to review assessed values in the county each year, and when prices on properties that have sold show an increase in fair market values, they have to redetermine property values and tax rates.

Along those lines, the Board of Education said it wants to increase the 2024 property taxes by 3.67% over that rollback millage rate.

A rollback millage rate is produced when the county looks at how much revenue was on the current year’s tax digest compared to the previous year’s millage rate, without reassessments.

Because the budget approved by the Fulton County Board of Education needs a higher millage rate than the rollback rate for its funding in 2024, the Board of Education said they are seeking the tax increase.

Under state law, tax increases require three public hearings for the public to weigh in before the new rate can be approved or rejected by a board vote.

While the tax rate could go up, board officials said the rate increase will still be lower than the current millage rate. The Fulton County Board of Education is recommending a 17.130 millage rate.

Public hearings will be held at the following times and locations:

July 18 at 6 p.m., South Learning Center at 4025 Flat Shoals Road in Union City

Aug. 6 at 11:30 a.m., North Learning Center at 450 Northridge Parkway in Sandy Springs

Aug. 6 at 6 p.m., North Learning Center at 450 Northridge Parkway in Sandy Springs

