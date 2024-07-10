Before summer break ends and school starts, check out these budget-friendly Georgia experiences

ATLANTA — There are just three weeks left before the end of school’s summer break and everyone is still looking to save money.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer found ideas of what you can do across the metro Atlanta area and around Georgia, for $10 or less!

For summer tourists in Atlanta, the options are still action-packed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News spoke to State Tourism Director Jay Markwalter to get some summer fun ideas for locals, all of which don’t break the bank.

“Whether it’s theme parks, water parks, partners offer some great seasonal deals,” Markwalter said. “Our state parks, spectacular opportunities for enjoying Georgia.”

The “Explore Georgia” deals page has discounts on local attractions, all of the most $10 or less, like discounts on two-for-one mini golf or links to free tickets and a Chick-fil-A walking tour.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Explore Georgia’s site, you can find options to visit and cool down during the hot summer by going to waterfalls and lakes. Most Georgia State Parks are just a $5 parking pass away from adventure and in the city, summer memories can be made for free.

You can sign up for a tour of the Georgia Governor’s mansion, or learn about money at the Federal Reserve Museum.

In just Atlanta, you can also hit the Atlanta BeltLine and be like the tourists by taking a run through the fountains in Centennial Olympic Park and it doesn’t cost you a thing.

For some deals, you do need to sign up online.

To get a better look at some ideas for quick summer fun and adventures, head online to Explore Georgia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Higher prices have caused me to lose business:’ Owners detail negative impact of inflation

©2024 Cox Media Group