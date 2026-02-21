Fulton County officials tout jail improvement progress amid federal consent decree

ATLANTA — Fulton County officials offered a progress report on the county’s efforts to address issues at the county’s Rice Street jail.

In a statement Friday, the county reported that $12.8 million was invested in jail improvements during the first year of a federal consent decree, with more than $50 million further budgeted for 2026.

The funding is part of a 12-month effort to address security, staffing and facility issues identified by the U.S. Department of Justice, Channel 2 Action News reported back in 2024.

Total funding for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and jail-related costs has risen to $233.7 million for the 2026 fiscal year, an increase from $132.6 million five years ago, the county said.

Maintenance crews completed updates to 11 resident detainee housing units as part of a “blitz” renovation program. The county also replaced major systems throughout the jail, including fire alarms, kitchen equipment and laundry machines, the county said.

Operational improvements led to a 36% reduction in the jail’s work order backlog over the last 12 months. Security was also addressed through specialized assessments and the acquisition of new equipment.

The 2026 budget allocates $16.7 million specifically for staffing and recruitment incentives. To fill personnel gaps, the county hired a specialty recruitment firm and utilized contract workers to supplement civilian tower staffing. Sworn jail staff also received compensation enhancements during the first year of the decree.

Officials also reported enhancements to the detainee health care contract. These efforts are part of the ongoing coordination between the county and the jail monitor to address concerns outlined in the federal agreement.

Fulton County said it will continue to collaborate with the sheriff’s office and the federal monitor with the goal of reaching full compliance with the decree.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office agreed with the DOJ to a “court-enforceable” consent order in January 2024.

As Channel 2 reported, an investigation into civil rights violations at the Rice Street Jail began in July 2023, in the wake of inmate LaShawn Thompson’s death due to “severe neglect” and an infestation of bed bugs in his cell, as well as multiple other incidents at the facility.

In August, a $1.25 billion proposal to renovate the existing jail and build a new special purpose facility was approved despite a push for a new facility.

