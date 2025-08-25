200 inmates, only 1 guard: Fulton County Jail inspector finds dangerous conditions

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Understaffed, dangerous and unsupervised: those are some of the words a federal investigator used to describe the ongoing crisis in the Fulton County Jail.

The federal report revealed that most floors of the Rice Street facility have just one deputy or detention officer supervising around 200 detainees.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reviewed that 40-page document filed in federal court late last week. It was part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that monitors tour the jail, which was done in May.

The inspector didn’t hold back when she described the problems happening inside the facility.

Criminal defense attorney Brian Tevis said there was nothing surprising that he saw in the report.

“I’ve had cases myself where clients are attacked by other people, with or without a weapon, multiple people jumping on them,” Tevis said.

