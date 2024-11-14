Department of Justice says rights of inmates at Fulton County Jail are being violated

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Justice released the findings of its investigation into the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

The nearly 100-page summary details how the jail violated “the constitutional and statutory rights of people incarcerated.”

The report outlines issues from use of force without justification, living conditions that don’t meet constitutional standards, inadequate medical care and more.

Vulnerable populations, including people who are gay, transgender, young or have with serious mental illness, are particularly at risk from the violence, which causes physical injury and long-lasting trauma, the report says.

“Our investigation finds longstanding, unconstitutional, unlawful and dangerous conditions that jeopardize the lives and well-being of the people held there,” Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for civil rights, said at a news conference

The DOJ began its civil rights investigation into the jail in July 2023.

Investigators cited the September 2022 death of Lashawn Thompson, 35, in a bedbug-infested cell in the Fulton County Jail’s psychiatric wing, noting that an independent autopsy conducted at his family’s request found that he died of severe neglect. Photos released by attorneys for Thompson’s family showed that his body was covered in insects and that his cell was filthy and full of garbage.

