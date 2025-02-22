Jail monitor announced to oversee improvement efforts at Fulton County Jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After the many issues surrounding the Fulton County Jail, a monitor was announced on Friday by the U.S. District Court.

Kathleen M. Kenney will serve as the lead monitor with oversight for implementation of the Consent Decree for the Fulton County Jail, Chairman Robb Pitts announced.

“I am pleased to have a monitor with such impressive credentials, who will bring integrity to the process and will ensure compliance by all parties,” Pitts said.

Sheriff Pat Labat agreed, saying he was pleased with the appointment.

“We are pleased with the selection of Kathleen Kenney as the consent decree monitor and are motivated as we continue making progress toward improving the Fulton County Jail. Our legal counsel and the county attorney’s office have dedicated significant effort to developing a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing jail conditions, recruiting, and retaining a qualified workforce, and fostering greater accountability through advanced training. We are confident that we are moving in the right direction.”

Officials say the appointment of a monitor is an important step in the right direction as the goal is to improve jail conditions as expeditiously as possible.

