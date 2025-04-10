Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 former deputies for treatment of detainees at county jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said that two former detention officers who had worked at the Rice Street Jail had been arrested after being under investigation for misconduct.

The sheriff’s office said that Alexus Buchanan and Tiara Smith were investigated for misconduct related to how they treat the jail residents in their care.

According to the sheriff’s office, Buchanan had worked for FCSO since March 16, 2022 and Smith started on Nov. 9, 2022. Both women resigned from their positions on Jan. 15.

The two women are still under investigation. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are still possible, but the most important thing was to ensure the safety of both the jail’s residents and team members working at the Fulton County Jail.

“These arrests confirm our commitment to uphold our professional standards and ensure the humane treatment of all residents in our custody,” said Sheriff Pat Labat said in a statement. “Although these two officers had resigned from the Sheriff’s Office, that did not absolve them from being held accountable for breaking the law.”

Buchanan and Smith were each charged with one count of simple battery, one count of cruelty to inmates, one count of making false statements or writings, one count of reckless conduct and four counts of violating oaths by public officers.

