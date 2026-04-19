Fulton County Library System reveals novel for this year’s ‘One Book, One Read’ program

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Library System is inviting residents to once again take part in its annual “One Book, One Read” program.

Each year, the initiative encourages readers across Fulton County to read the same book and engage in discussions inspired by the story.

The county’s library system says that the program was created as a way to promote “literacy, dialogue and connection among neighbors, book clubs and library visitors.”

This year’s selection is The Last One at the Wedding, written by bestselling author Jason Rekulak.

According to a release, the book tells a suspenseful story about a father who attends the lavish wedding of his estranged daughter in hopes of reconciliation. As the celebration unfolds, unsettling secrets about the groom and his powerful family begin to surface, turning what starts as a joyful occasion into a tense and revealing weekend that is full of twists and turns.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

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