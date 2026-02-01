Fulton County Jail lobby open again, water remediation still in progress

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Jail is still working to restore full operations after a water leak resulted in widespread flooding in the facility.

On Sunday morning, FCSO said the jail lobby has since reopened and water remediation crews are on site. The officer’s dining room is still down, as are other parts of the jail.

Channel 2 Action News reported Saturday when a leak from a toilet in the third-floor medical unit needed maintenance around 5 a.m.

When personnel responded to make repairs and tighten the coupling at the source of the leak, the pipe coupling failed, causing about 70,000 gallons of water to flood the facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the jail’s front entrance, lobby, medical clinic, officer’s dining room, some of the server room and courtrooms were impacted and water service was temporarily cut off for repairs.

Water service was restored Saturday morning, but FCSO said some of the servers were damaged and they were still assessing impacts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group