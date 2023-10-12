Fulton County Government Building evacuated after reports of ‘large amounts of smoke’

ATLANTA — Entrances to the Fulton County Government Center at 130 Peachtree Street SW are closed at this time.
Atlanta Fire Department crews are responding after a large amount of smoke was reported in the facility.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says the building has been evacuated.
