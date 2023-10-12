Fulton County Government Building evacuated after reports of ‘large amounts of smoke’

ATLANTA — Entrances to the Fulton County Government Center at 130 Peachtree Street SW are closed at this time.

Atlanta Fire Department crews are responding after a large amount of smoke was reported in the facility.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says the building has been evacuated.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at Noon for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man accused of killing Buckhead valet taken into custody, family says

©2023 Cox Media Group